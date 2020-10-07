1/
James J. Housley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Housley, age 94, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
James was born on April 17, 1926 to the late John Housley and Hazel Byrd.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma "Dabney" Housley.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie of Jacksboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family requested that, due to the concerns of COVID, the chapel was open on Thursday, Oct. 1, for viewing and signing of the memorial book.
The family will hold a private service for the immediate family at a later date.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved