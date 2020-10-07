James J. Housley, age 94, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

James was born on April 17, 1926 to the late John Housley and Hazel Byrd.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma "Dabney" Housley.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie of Jacksboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family requested that, due to the concerns of COVID, the chapel was open on Thursday, Oct. 1, for viewing and signing of the memorial book.

The family will hold a private service for the immediate family at a later date.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 8, 2020

