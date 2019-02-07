Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "J.P." Johnson. View Sign

James "J.P." Johnson, age 77, of Clairfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 28 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born Aug. 1, 1941 in Valley Creek.

J.P. was preceded in death by father, Horace Elmer Johnson; mother, Anna Elizabeth Turner Johnson; and sister, Margaret Fuller.

He is survived by brothers, Clell Johnson, the Rev. Cecil Johnson, Ricky Johnson and Timothy Johnson.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service was held on Thursday, Jan. 31 in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Adam Gulley officiating. The burial followed in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



