Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L Davis. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Davis age 72, of Jellico, passed away Saturday June 29, at the Jellico Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Sue Davis; parents, Luther and Belle Davis; siblings, Molly Creekmore, Ruth Miles and Georgia Hodge; nephew, Bill Hodge.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Diana and Jason Cobb, Dr. David Davis and Victoria and Craig Brumlow; grandchildren, Hannah Cobb, Elijah Cobb, Davis Brumlow, Weston Brumlow Ava Davis and Britton Davis.

J.L was employed at Ubank for 39 years, where he retired as Senior Vice President. He has served on Ubank's board of directors since 1995. J.L. was in public service for many years on the Campbell County School Board and the Campbell County Commission. He was a member of Jellico F&AM Lodge #527. J.L. had a passion for hard work which he instilled in his children. He loved to farm and trade cattle. He will be greatly missed in our community.

Friends and family gathered together Wednesday, July 3 at Llewellyn Funeral with funeral services followed with the Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment was held Thursday, July 4 in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 11, 2019

James L. Davis age 72, of Jellico, passed away Saturday June 29, at the Jellico Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Sue Davis; parents, Luther and Belle Davis; siblings, Molly Creekmore, Ruth Miles and Georgia Hodge; nephew, Bill Hodge.He is survived by his children, Dr. Diana and Jason Cobb, Dr. David Davis and Victoria and Craig Brumlow; grandchildren, Hannah Cobb, Elijah Cobb, Davis Brumlow, Weston Brumlow Ava Davis and Britton Davis.J.L was employed at Ubank for 39 years, where he retired as Senior Vice President. He has served on Ubank's board of directors since 1995. J.L. was in public service for many years on the Campbell County School Board and the Campbell County Commission. He was a member of Jellico F&AM Lodge #527. J.L. had a passion for hard work which he instilled in his children. He loved to farm and trade cattle. He will be greatly missed in our community.Friends and family gathered together Wednesday, July 3 at Llewellyn Funeral with funeral services followed with the Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment was held Thursday, July 4 in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJuly 11, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close