James L. (Jim) Dial, age 67, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21. He was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church. He was employed by the Campbell County Government as IT Administrator for five years and was the Owner of Computer Concepts for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Long; grandparents, Leroy and Laura Dial and Harry and Hazel Jansen; and father-in-law, Conley Shepherd.

He is survived by wife, Judy Shepherd Dial; sons, James, and wife, Lisa Dial and Robert, and wife, Deborah Dial; grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Dial and Jeremy and Valerie Long; great-grandchild, Lilly Robinson; parents, James and Betty Dial; brother, David Dial, and wife, Kathy; sisters, Betty Dial Morton and Penny Dial; mother-in-law, Dean Shepherd; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Grantsboro Cemetery for a graveside service and interment with the Rev. David Goins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

