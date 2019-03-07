James Marvin Powers, age 94, of Caryville passed away Thursday, Feb. 28. He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church, retired from Y-12 after 28 years of service and a combat engineer veteran of WWII. Preceded in death by wife, Kila June Powers; parents, Lee and Ollie Cooper Powers; brother, Edward Powers; sisters, JoAnn Webber, Rose Bud Powers.
He is survived by sons, David and Maria Powers, Mike Powers, Rick and Teresa Powers. five grandchildren, Richard and Braydon Powers, Cheyenne Powers, Heather Williams, Stefanie Bishop; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, MaKenzie, Caleb and Ethan, Tristan, Chasten, Gracie, Bentlee and Aubrie; sisters, Peggy Blankenship, Donna Herbert, Lynette Volack, Louise Sowders, Yvonne Cosner; brother, Bobby Powers.
Graveside services and interment were held March 4 at Campbell Memorial Gardens with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard with Rev. George Asbury officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019