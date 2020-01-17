James Monroe (Jimmy) Brandenburg, age 74, of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12.
He was saved and of Church of God Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bantie Brandenburg; brother, Charles Brandenburg; sisters, Grace Gray, Ruby Faulkner, Shirley Hyden.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Brandenburg; son, John Brandenburg and Melanie; grandson, Chris Brandenburg, Jonathan Brandenburg and Liz, Jacob Brandenburg, Dominic Yeatman, Cameron Yeatman; granddaughters, Stephanie Hardwood and Jason, Amber Garland and Justin; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Bliss Brandenburg; sisters, Jewell Campbell, Sarah Fishback; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed Hall Cemetery Stinking Creek for 11 a.m. interment.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020