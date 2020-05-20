James Ned Russell, age 64, of Speedwell, died on Monday, May 11.
Ned attended LaFollette United Methodist Church and was a heavy equipment owner and operator.
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Morgan Russell; parents, Charles H. "C.J." Russell, Jr. and Allie Howell Russell.
He is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Memorial Service will be held at LaFollette United Methodist Church at a later date.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
May 21, 2020
