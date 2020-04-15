James R. Blankenship, age 91, of Jacksboro, passed away April 7. He was born Jan. 3, 1929 the son of the late James and Stella (Dotson) Blankenship. He was a veteran of the United States Army. James spent many years of his career working for Schaefer's Bakery, but he will mostly be remembered for his devotion to his family.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Christine (Uptegraph) Blankenship; seven brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kitty Josephine Lovett; daughters, Shirley (John) Hulsey, Sharon Fidler, Janie (Bob) Skillings; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell "Buddy" Blankenship; sisters, Mildred Suttles and Deloris Hopkins; special friend, Allison Lovett; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Private family services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home of New Carlisle, Ohio was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 16, 2020