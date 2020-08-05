1/1
James Robert "Cas" Walker
James Robert "Cas" Walker, age 76, departed this life for his heavenly home on Friday, July 31. James loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and witnessed to many about Jesus. He was a devoted member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, the Co-Ed Sunday School Class, and served as a Trustee and Sunday School Director. James was a veteran of the United States Army, a Kerbela Temple Shriner, a member of the Campbell County Masonic Lodge No. 778 F.&A.M., the Campbell County Shriners. He served on the LaFollette Utility Board for 10 years and volunteered many years at the Campbell County Cancer Association. James was a retired Conductor for CSX Railroad. He was an avid golfer, had a passion for helping others, and was a dedicated fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lindsay Walker and Laura Louise Walker; sisters, Vera Eckler and Deloris Baker.
James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice (Savage) Walker; brother, Joseph Walker of Jacksboro; sister, Ruth (Walker) Cox of Villa Hills, Kentucky; cherished care-giving nieces and nephews, Kim (Savage) Moudgil, Alma L. (Savage) Gilby, Donna (Savage) Disney, David Savage, Hamish Moudgil, Michael Disney, Chase Disney, and Dian (Walker) Derrick. Many other nieces and nephews. There were also some very special friends who also assisted James greatly throughout his illness, Joe and Charlotte Snodderly, Michael and Shirley Rogers, Roger and Vickie Hammac, David and Melinda Wilson, and Arvil Hardwick. James also leaves behind many, many other dear friends, who have loved and prayed for him.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made in the memory of James to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 604 South Indiana Avenue, LaFollette, TN 37766.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 virus, there will be a graveside service at Campbell Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 3, with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating and military honors being presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. James guestbook and memorial cards will be available for anyone to sign and pick-up on Sunday, August 2nd, and Monday, August 3 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home.
James's memorial page may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
