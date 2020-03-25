James Smith, age 79, of Duff, died on Sunday, March 22, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 3, 1941 in Claiborne County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Maggie Partin Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Monday Smith; children, Lisa Marlow and James Smith; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 26, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). Graveside service at (noon) in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Pail Cox officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 26, 2020
