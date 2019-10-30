James Truman McCulley, age 74, of Speedwell died on Friday, Oct. 25. He attended Jellico Highway Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William McKinley McCulley and Cora Ellen Henegar McCulley.
The family received friends Monday, Oct. 28 before funeral services.Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 28 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment followed at Well Springs Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 31, 2019