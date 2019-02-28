James Wesley Coltharp

Obituary

James Wesley Coltharp, age 50, of LaFollette, died Saturday, Feb. 23.
He was preceded in death by father, John Andrew Coltharp, III.
He is survived by son, Noah Wesley Coltharp; mother, Jerlea Kimberlin; and brothers, John Andrew Coltharp, IV and William Henry Coltharp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019
