James Wesley Coltharp, age 50, of LaFollette, died Saturday, Feb. 23.
He was preceded in death by father, John Andrew Coltharp, III.
He is survived by son, Noah Wesley Coltharp; mother, Jerlea Kimberlin; and brothers, John Andrew Coltharp, IV and William Henry Coltharp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019