James William "Jimbo" Douglas, age 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky died on Thursday, April 2, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born Jan. 24, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Douglas; mother, Helen Louise Fuson Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Nettie Smith Douglas; sons, James Richard Douglas, Christopher Michael Douglas, Jamie Smith; daughters, Georgia Renee Douglas, Crystal Gail Douglas, Michelle Smith, Sarah Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Services was Wednesday, April 8, in the Douglas Cemetery (Crouches Creek Hollow) Jellico, with the Rev. Richard Douglas officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020