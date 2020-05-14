Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Walden. View Sign Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364 Send Flowers Obituary

James William Walden, age 84, of Jellico died on Wednesday, May 6, at Beech Tree Manor.

He was born March 5, 1936 in Jellico.

James was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Air Patrol.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Jellico Lodge 527 F & AM where he served as a past chaplain.

He was a member of the Jellico United Methodist Church and was a Lay Minister.

James was a retired Certified Public Accountant and Emeritus Professor of Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

He was a musician at heart and a past member of the Family Tree Dulcimer Band, the Willow Creek Blue Grass Band and the Monday Night Jammers. He was also a Torch Club member.

He is preceded in death by his father, Everett Walden; mother, Bertha Faulkner Walden Smith; brothers, Emil Walden and Joe Walden.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Davis Carroll Walden; son, James William Walden; step-children, the Rev. Robert "Bobby" Hatfield and wife Janice and their children, John Carroll and wife Donna and their children, Miriam "Jackie" Carroll Shultz and husband Dave and their children; brothers, George Walden, Sam Walden and wife Diana; sisters, Bobbye Walden Smith, Linda McCloud and husband Chuck; sisters-in-law, Althea Walden and Margaret Walden;

special caregiver, Dorothy White; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Friends visited on Saturday, May 9 in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

A Masonic service performed by the Jellico Lodge. A memorial service was held at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel

with The Rev. Robert "Bobby" Hatfield officiating.

Military Honors were given by The American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard or the Jellico Lodge.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

May 14, 2020

