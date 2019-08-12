Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet S Lane. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary



She enjoyed spending time with her family, but more especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her infant son, James Michael Lane; granddaughter, Emily Lane Monday; parents, Cowan and Osia Yates Stanley; sister, Patsy Baker; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Elsie Lane; sons-in-law, Kelvin Gerald Monday, Michael Lynn "Mike" Terry.

She is survived by her husband, James R. "Jim" Lane; daughters, Susan Lane Monday, Stacey Lane Terry; grandchildren, Jacob Monday and wife, Kathryn, Kendall Monday, Colby, Gavin, Elliott, and Eli Terry; great-grandchildren, Adileigh and Malcolm Monday; brother, Johnny Stanley and wife, Kathryn; brother-in-law, Carroll Ray Baker; Aunt, Zella Mullins; uncle, A.L. Yates; Janet's second family, the Lane Family, Jess Lane and wife, Donnie, Ruby Daniels and husband, Bob, Lillie Evans and husband, Charles, Clyde Lane and wife, Brenda, Charlie Lane, Anne Farmer and husband, Ken, Janice Hurst and husband, Roger, Mary Lundstrom and husband, Cliff, Jerry Lane, Tammy Buttery and husband, Ernie; special friends, Lydia Davis and Betty McHenry; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 8 p.m. at Cedar Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Arnold, the Rev. Landon Lane, and the Rev. Mike Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday before services.

Family and friends will meet Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Fincastle Cemetery for Graveside Services with the Rev. Roger Hurst officiating.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church Deacon Benevolence Fund, 636 Demory Road, LaFollette, TN 37766, or a .

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

April 25, 2019

