Janice Ethel (Huddleston) Powers
Janice Ethel Huddleston Powers, was born Sept. 23, 1940 and died on Thursday, Oct. 8. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Evelyn Huddleston.
Janice leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband, of 60 years, Delmas Powers; son, Darrell Powers; daughter, Karen Foster; son, Darren Powers; daughter, Katrena Reynolds; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. 
A graveside service was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Broyles Cemetery with Janice's nephew, the Rev. Marvin Seibers and the Rev. Ray Graham officiating. 
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Janice's honor: c/o Walters Funeral Home, 509 East Central Ave., LaFollette, TN 37766. 
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
