Janice Marie Botts, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, March 5. She was born September 25, 1940 in Jacksboro to the late Wesley and Pheobie (Baird) Wells.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Botts; daughter, Melody Blankenship; son, James Botts.

She is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" Botts and Christopher Scott Botts; daughters, Teresa Blalock and Sharon Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was held be on Saturday, March 7, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services were at Baird Cemetery in Elk Valley following visitation with the Rev. Jim Rolland and the Rev. David Creekmore officiating. Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 12, 2020

