Janice Marie Tackett, age 88, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15. She was a Christian of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Tackett; daughter, Patricia Sue Byrge.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Robert) Sweat and Gail (Lowell) Daugherty; seven grandchildren, Sheri Muse, Darrell Byrge, Joey Rutherford, Steven Rutherford, Eric Daughtery, Tim Byrge and Angie Alderman; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Cody, Shelby, Tanner, Madison, Keilee , Carter, Abbie, Reid and Mason.
Family received friends Saturday, Nov. 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with service to follow with the Rev. David Walker officiating at Cross-Smith Chapel. Family met Sunday, Nov. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and preceded to Queener Cemetery for interment.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneral.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019