Janice Sue Day, age 63, of LaFollette passed away Friday, March 22. She was a member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband, Bobbie Day; parents, John L and Dallas Bolton; sisters, Roxie Wylie, Tina Cleo Bolton, April Bolton; son, Jim Day.
She is survived her daughters, Catina Rogers and husband Cecil, Chasity Kennedy and special friend Danny Rogers, Mary Ann Jacobs, Joyce Householder and husband Scott Gail Goins; son, Earl Day; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers Lee Bolton, Kenny Bolton, Ernest Bolton, Johnny Bolton, Kelvin Bolton; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends met for a graveside services and interment Tuesday March 26 in Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Don Whited officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019