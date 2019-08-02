Janice Sweat, age 71, of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, July 27. She was a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. Janice was a former teacher and principal at Jacksboro Elementary School for many years. She loved bluegrass music, her miniature donkeys, and her family and friends; especially her great nephew, Cody, who was the light of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Sweat; parents, Kletis and Mary Mowell; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Edgar Daugherty.
She is survived by her niece, Judy Freeman and husband Mike; great neohew, Cody Freeman; special cousins, Gail and Mike Higdon, John Higdon, Teresa Head and Paul Head; special relative, Cleo Moneymaker; special friends, Janet Lindsay, Jane Westbrook, Kenny and Marcia McKamey and Wanda Faye Phillips; and a host of several other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
The family would like to thank special friend and caregiver, Cherry Williamson.
We are so thankful for the staff of Select Specialty Hospital for providing an amazing level of care for her the last two months.
Family received friends Tuesday, July 30 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday, July 31 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment.
