Jared Lee Asbury, age 31, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, April 14. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church. He was employed at Campbell County Fire Equipment.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett Lee (Putt) and Mary Lee Rogers Asbury, Carnelon V. Terry, Jr. and Phyllis M. Harness Terry; beloved friend, Cal Boshears.
He is survived by his parents, Bro. George and Carol Terry Asbury; sisters, Alicia Asbury Collins and husband Shawn, Rachel Asbury Loyd and husband Eric; nieces/nephew, Jaci Collins and Isaac Collins, Olivia Grace Loyd and nephew-to-be, Caleb Loyd; girlfriend, Heather Ansley Kinner; several aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives, friends, and church family.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Midway Baptist Church.
Service to follow with the Bro. Ray Bearden, the Bro. Johnny Dabney, and the Bro. Randy Baird officiating.
Family and friends will meet 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019