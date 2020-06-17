Jason Wayne Chambers
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Wayne Chambers, age 39, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, June 9, in Jellico. He was born March 23, 1981 in Oak Ridge.
He is preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray Chambers; grandfather, Jim Ford.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacee Chambers; mother, Linda Ford Chambers; step-mother, Lisa Chambers; brothers, Steven Chambers,
Daniel Chambers, Devin Chambers; grandparents, Dean and Imogene Strunk Chambers, Aline Baird Ford; and a host of cousins, friends and family to mourn his passing
The family received friends Saturday, June 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Eddie Muse and the Rev. Billy Carpenter. The Burial was
Sunday, June 14, in the Warren Memorial Garden (Pioneer).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved