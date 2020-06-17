Jason Wayne Chambers, age 39, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, June 9, in Jellico. He was born March 23, 1981 in Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray Chambers; grandfather, Jim Ford.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacee Chambers; mother, Linda Ford Chambers; step-mother, Lisa Chambers; brothers, Steven Chambers,

Daniel Chambers, Devin Chambers; grandparents, Dean and Imogene Strunk Chambers, Aline Baird Ford; and a host of cousins, friends and family to mourn his passing

The family received friends Saturday, June 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Eddie Muse and the Rev. Billy Carpenter. The Burial was

Sunday, June 14, in the Warren Memorial Garden (Pioneer).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 18, 2020



