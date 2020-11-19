J.B. Leach, age 79, of LaFollette, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14.

He was a 55-year member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

He was the owner of Kash N Karry Building Supply in LaFollette for over 34 years and loved interacting with people, especially his employees, customers and salesmen.

J.B. has now been reunited with his beloved granddaughter, Kristian Jayne and good friend, Ronnie Wilson.

He lived life to the fullest, which always included sharing a good meal with family and friends, playing the one-armed bandits and supporting his Tennessee Volunteers.

He was devoted to his beloved wife, Linda, his two sons and cherished his five beautiful granddaughters.

He was an adored papaw who led by example, teaching us all to love and serve the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Pearl Leach; brothers, Ralph and Bill Leach; sisters, June James and Jewell Winstead; granddaughter, Kristian Leach.

J.B. is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; sons, Greg and wife, Amy and Keith (Kip) and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Ariel Leach, Alexi Leach, Presley Leach and Charley Leach; sisters, Evelyn Bailey and Margie Ford; and many special nieces, nephews and their spouses who were close to his heart; a special sister-in-law, Judy Leach; and other friends, too numerous to mention.

Due to recent family illness, the date of interment has been moved to Friday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at Fincastle Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Burge and the Rev. Ronnie Arnold officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

All family and friends are welcome to attend both services.

Pallbearers include Mike Childs, Doyle Monday, Mark Winstead, Steve Winstead, Danny Piper, Troy Arnold, Mark Norman, and Kyle Hermansky.

Honorary pallbearers include Allan Hess, Dr. James Farris; and his valued employees Junior Walden, Josh Logsdon, Miranda Sharp, Mike Davis, Robert Hickman and Fred Walden.

Memorial contributions may be made in J.B.'s honor to Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 636 Demory Road, LaFollette, TN 37766.

The family gives their heartfelt thanks to J.B.'s sister, Margie Ford and niece, Beverly and spouse Mike Childs, for attending to his every need during this time.

The family extends special thanks and appreciation for their love and care to the hospice workers; Autumn, Ashley, Jessica, Emily and Justin.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested by the family.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 19, 2020

