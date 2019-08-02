Jean Ann Marlow, age 74 of Duff died Tuesday, March 26. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Daniel and Onilee (Douglas) Bell; first husband James Brooks; second husband Thurman Marlow; daughter Lisa Brooks Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Shawn Brooks, James Brooks; daughters, Sharon Reese, Theresa Byrd; stepdaughter Brenda Marlow; brother Ernest "Junebug" Bell, and a host of other relatives.
Friends and family met Thursday, March 28 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for the interment.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019