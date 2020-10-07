Jean Elizabeth Miller, 95, of LaFollette, passed away Oct. 1, at LaFollette Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 27, 1925, in Knoxville, the daughter of the late Willie Geneva Childers.
She graduated from Central High School in 1944 and Knoxville Business College.
Jean loved her dogs and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending church and entertaining friends and family.
She is preceded in death by the Rev. John T. Miller, husband of 47 years and Paris Fleming, husband of 12 years; brother, Richard W. Nichols and wife Ruby Nichols.
She is survived by her nephew, Dr. Michael W. Nichols and wife Pat of Jacksboro; great-niece, Lori Nichols of Knoxville; great-nephew, Patrick Nichols and wife Allison; great-great niece, Annie Nichols of Franklin; special friends, Joan and Byron Clark, Emily and Matt Noss and family, Amanda and Brad Davis and family.
A special thank you to all the staff of LaFollette Court for their loving care of Jean the past six years.
The family will forever appreciate your kindness.
A receiving of friends was held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City followed by a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Kent Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Doane Sunday School class at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church 701 Merchant Drive Knoxville, TN 37912.
Condolences for the Miller family may be expressed at http://www.mynattfh.com.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020