Jean Ovetta Chapman, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, July 24.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wylie and Myrtle (Bruce) Day; sons, Neal Chapman and Dale "Booby" Chapman.
She is survived by her husband, of 50 years, Charles Chapman; sons, Curtis Todd Hembree and Jeff Hembree; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Saturday, July 27, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Don Whited and the Rev. Don Allen officiating. Following services, friends and family went in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
