Jean Wright, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, July 6. She was a Christian and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gus Gotsis; parents, Sherman and Colleen Williams Wright.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Durham, Jo Anna Gotsis and Antonia Gotsis.
The family received friends before funeral services on Monday, July 7 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services followed with the Rev. Dennis "Cotton" Pittman officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
