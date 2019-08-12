Jefferson "Jeff" Scott Hassler, age 41 of LaFollette departed this life Tuesday, April 16.
He was a loving father, expectant grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and valued friend.
Jeff enjoyed spending time on the lake and loved being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Garnetta Hassler Davis.
He is survived by his son Tyler Hassler of LaFollette; father Troy Davis of LaFollette; brothers Jon Branam Davis of Anderson County, Christopher Brent Davis of LaFollette; sisters Angela Bailey of Knoxville, Jessica Starr Davis of Jacksboro.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM.
Jeff's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 13, 2019