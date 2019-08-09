Jeffrey "Bubba" Lee Hoskins, age 49, of LaFollette, died on Monday, May 6.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Josie (Thompson) Hoskins.
He is survived by his father, Martin Hoskins, fiancé Carol Allen.
Visitation was held Wednesday, May 8, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service. Friends and family will meet 1 PM Thursday, May 9, at Greene Cemetery in Pineville, Kentucky of Bell County.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
May 9, 2019
