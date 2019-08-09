Jeffery Ray Morris

Jeffrey Ray Morris, age 51, of LaFollette, died Sunday, June 2.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Joe Morris.
He is survived by his mother, Cecile Morris; stepfather, Dosey Hatfield.
Visitation was held Wednesday, June 5, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Sister Doris Cook officiating.
There will be a private burial Friday, June 7, 2019.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press.
June 6, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
