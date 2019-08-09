Jeffrey Ray Morris, age 51, of LaFollette, died Sunday, June 2.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Joe Morris.
He is survived by his mother, Cecile Morris; stepfather, Dosey Hatfield.
Visitation was held Wednesday, June 5, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Sister Doris Cook officiating.
There will be a private burial Friday, June 7, 2019.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press.
June 6, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019