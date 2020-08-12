1/
Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Campbell
Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Campbell, age 54, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, August 5, while surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Francis and Frances Campbell of LaFollette; sons, Jared
Campbell of Jacksboro and Jacob Marlow of LaFollette; daughter, Danielle Duncan of White Oak; and a host of friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Friday, August 7, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Roland Ayers, the Rev. Travis Miller, and the Rev. Anthony Leach officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, August 8 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Davis Cemetery, Stinking Creek of Lowes Branch Road for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020

