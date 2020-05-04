Jeffrey D. Marlow, age 48, of Jacksboro, departed this life Monday, April 20.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with this family and friends and he never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Jean (Marlow) Baird.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Marlow; sons, Jeffrey Devon Marlow and wife Whitney of Stinking Creek, Michael Brandon Crabtree of Jacksboro; daughters, Whitney Cheyenne Dixon and husband Tristan of Elk Valley, Laura J.E. Davenport of Columbus, Georgia, Shelby R. Daniels of LaFollette; grandchildren, Jase Holden and Oaklynn Grace; a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
The family had a private graveside service on Thursday, April 23, in Marlow Cemetery.
Jeffrey's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
May 5, 2020