Jeffrey Price, age 55, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, June 27.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Conley Babb Price.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Price; children, Amber Etheridge, Kendra Burton, Alexandria Price, Jeffery B. Price Jr., Jevin Price and Daniel Price; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Saturday, July 4 with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment to follow at Sharps Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 9, 2020



