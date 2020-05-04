Jeffery Scott Miller, age 46, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, April 8.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynn Brown; mother, Bonnie Miller Morgan; children, William Scott Brown, Stephanie Nicole Brown, Drake Thorpe, Carter Jacob Brown, and Faith Ann Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will have a private service in LaFollette and Jeffery will be taken to Austin, Indiana for graveside services and interment on Tuesday, April 13.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020