Jennifer Ann Rose, age 38, of Meridian, Mississippi, formerly of Tennessee, died on Monday, Feb. 24.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Broughman; father, Jimmy Linder.
She is survived by her daughter, Danashia Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and funeral followed at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment at Powell Valley Cemetery followed the service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020