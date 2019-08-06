Jerri Lea Lay, Age 40 of Jellico, passed away Monday, April 01, at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born April 24, 1978 in Jellico.
Jerri is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia "Jenny" Metzler Lay; brother, Ricky Lynn Marlow; grandparents, Claude & Maggie Metzler, Lily Taylor, Tom Lay; special aunt, Grace Trumbull;
She is survived by her daughters, Leanna Reid, Michelle Jeffers, Evelie Jo Lay; grandson, Randy Eason Jeffers; father, Lonnie "Slim" Lay; brother, Orvil Marlow, Jr.; sisters, Janice Latchford and husband Kenny, Angie Riley and husband Mike, Audrey Lavender and husband Patrick, Martha Clifton and husband Tim, Joyce Ann Chesser; A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Friday, April 05, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral was at the Funeral Home, Officiating was the Rev. Junior Dople.
Burial was Saturday, April 06, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
