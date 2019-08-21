Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Byrd. View Sign Service Information Lawrence Funeral Home 203 South Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill , TN 37034 (931)-364-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Byrd, age 81, of Chapel Hill, died Monday, Aug. 12, in Shelbyville. Byrd was born in Robbins, and was a son of the late Luther Everett and Nola Chitwood Byrd. He served his Country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Byrd was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Chapel Hill where he served as a Trustee. He retired in June of 2002 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation after 33 years of serving as a park superintendent and area manager for the Tennessee State Park system. After his retirement, Jerry was able to enjoy his hobbies of golfing with his friends and fishing, especially at Pickwick and Dale Hollow lakes.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, James Byrd, Robert Byrd, and Floyd Byrd.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Byrd, Chapel Hill; children, Bryan (Martie) Byrd, Lewisburg, Carol (Terence) Perryman, Lewisburg; sister, Shirley Clotfelter, Caryville; grandchildren, Brittni Perryman, Brianna (Heath) Thornhill, Miranda (Justin) Looney, Mason Byrd, Bailey (Matt) Kracke, Paige Derryberry; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Thornhill, Gavin Thornhill, Raylee Hargrove, Axel Kracke and Grace Looney.

Family members received friends on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services followed on Thursday, Aug. 15 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim McGehee and the Rev. Charles Nored officiating.

For those who wish, Memorial Donations may be made, in memory of Jerry Byrd, to the or a .

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME of Chapel Hill was in charge of the arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 22, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.