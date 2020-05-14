Jerry Cook, age 52, of Jacksboro died on Monday, May 11. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Akers Cook.
He is survived by his stepmother Pauline Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on May 15, 2020