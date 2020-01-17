Jerry Dewayne Sanders, age 72, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Jan. 5. He was of the Church of God faith and he was a member Jellico Highway Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin "Jack" Dillard and Vernie (Marlow) Sanders.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delsie (Rogers) Sanders of LaFollette; daughter, Rachel Sanders of LaFollette; son, Jerry Sanders Jr. of LaFollette; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 10, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. David Hicks and the Rev. Pat Ayers officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, Jan. 11, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to proceed to Woodlawn cemetery for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

