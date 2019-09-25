Jerry "Pap" Herrin, age 72, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Corinne Herrin; step-son, James Mack "Moose" Honeycutt; parents, Paul and Bertie Wilson Herrin.
He is survived by his children, Charlene Kay Walter, Pamela Mae Voegele-Lewis,Terry Wayne Honeycutt, Jeffery Lynn Herrin, Ramona Michelle Ramsey, Jacqulyn Curtis, and Greg Herrin.
The family received friends Friday, Sept. 20 before funeral services. Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 20 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor James Coffee officiating. Family and friends met Saturday, Sept. 21 at Maggard Cemetery in Partridge, Kentucky for graveside services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
