Jerry Lee McCulley, age 85, of LaFollette, died Saturday, June 1. He was of the Baptist faith and a long time employee of Roach Mortuary.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma McCulley; parents, William Farris McCulley and Elsie Hatmaker McCulley; uncle, Hoover Hatmaker; mother of his children, Charlotte Lett.
He is survived by his sons, Tony Lynn McCulley, Scotty McCulley, Stanley Wisner, Andy Wisner, Richard Wisner; daughters, Kellie Charles, Debbie White.
Family received friends Tuesday, June 4, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral services followed with the Rev. Bill Braden officaiting. Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Grantsboro Cemetery for
interment service.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 13, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019