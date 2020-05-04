Jerry Lee Ray, age 72, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, April 22. He was of the Church of God Faith.
He is preceded in death by his son, Fabian Lynn Ray; parents, Barney Monroe and Laura Roberts Ray.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Lambert; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Peabody Cemetery with the Rev. Harry James officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge on arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020