1/
Jerry Marlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Marlow, age 66, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Oct. 9. 
He is preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Adkins.  
He is survived by his relatives and friends to mourn his passing. 
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating.
Interment followed at Peabody Cemetery.
The family received friends Tuesday before services. 
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved