Jerry Marlow, age 66, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Oct. 9.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Adkins.

He is survived by his relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating.

Interment followed at Peabody Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday before services.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

