Jerry W. Welch, age 51, of LaFollette, died on Monday, May 6.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Lucille McNeeley; wife, Dee.
Funeral Services Wednesday, May 8, at Fordtown Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Sandefur and the Rev. Tim Dupuy officiated.
The family received friends Wednesday before Funeral Service.
Family and friends will meet Thursday 11 A.M. at Woodlawn
Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
The Walters Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 9, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019