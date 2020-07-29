Jerry Wayne Downs, Sr., age 72, of Kentucky Hill (Williamsburg), died on Wednesday, July 22, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 22, 1947 in Jellico, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Icey Owens Downs.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret O'Brien Downs; son, Jerry Wayne Downs, Jr. and Johnny Downs; daughter, Teresa McKeehan;

And a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, July 24, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral followed on Saturday, July 25, at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Taylor and the Rev. Buddy Ridener officiating. The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). Military Honors: by the American Legion Honor Guard

Harp Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 30, 2020



