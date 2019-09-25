Jesse Lee Cox, age 70, of the Roses Creek, died on Thursday, Sept. 19 at his home. He was born on March 1, 1949 to the late Joseph James Cox and Nancy (Osborne) Cox in Jellico.
He is survived by a host of many other relatives, friends and neighbors to mourn his passing.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, with family and friends officiating at the Cox – Osborne Cemetery located in the Roses Creek Community with the burial to immediately follow.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
