He is Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Walden Hatmaker; parents, Pearl Lee and Pearlie Mae Esteridge Hatmaker; son, Jessie Lynn Hatmaker; daughter, Julie Powers; brothers, R. L., Kenneth and Jerry Hatmaker; sister, Bernice Shoupes; granddaughters, Felicia Hatmaker and Jennifer LeMarr.

He is Survived by his sons, Gary Hatmaker and wife Peggy, of Eagan, Timothy Hatmaker and wife Samantha, Gregory Hatmaker and wife Beronica all of Duff; daughters, Sandra Powers and husband David, Betty Ledford and husband Danny, Rhonda LeMarr and husband William, Brenda Hatmaker, Evelyn Hinkle and husband Jerry, Mary Lambdin and husband Daniel all of Duff; sisters, Mary Boshears and Janice Wilson; 52 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Tuesday April 9, in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral with funeral service followed the Chaplain Ben Neal officiating. Family and friends gathered at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday April 10, and went in procession to Hatmaker cemetery for interment.

Mr. Hatmaker's guest book may be viewed at

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press.

April 11, 2019

