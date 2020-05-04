Jim Bradley, age 80, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, April 25. He served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a hunter, fisherman, carpenter, a diehard Jeff Gordon fan and loved music. According to him, he was never wrong.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mateson and Lola McLeod Bradley; brother, Paul Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Bradley; sons, Richard and wife Susan Bradley, James Bradley, Jr.; grandchildren, Alissa Dawn, Kayla Jean, Mateson James, Ava Rose and Jonathon Lee; special friends, Randy and Mitzi Lawson, Jeff and Crystal Chumley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to the current events and public health and safety a memorial service will be held at Glade Springs Baptist Church when restrictions have been lifted for public gatherings.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Glades Springs Building Fund, 360 Glade Springs Road, LaFollette, TN 37766.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020