Jimmy Cecil Lambdin, age 70, Kalamazoo, Michigan and formerly of White Oak, died on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born Jan. 7 1950 in Duff.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Griffith Lambdin; father, Walter Junior Lambdin.
He is survived by his son, James Lambdin; daughter, Susan Lung; mother, Nan Ellen Davis Lambdin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. The burial is to follow in the Lambdin Cemtery (Sled Creek) Duff.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020