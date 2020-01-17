Jimmy Cecil Lambdin, age 70, Kalamazoo, Michigan and formerly of White Oak, died on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born Jan. 7 1950 in Duff.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Griffith Lambdin; father, Walter Junior Lambdin.

He is survived by his son, James Lambdin; daughter, Susan Lung; mother, Nan Ellen Davis Lambdin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. The burial is to follow in the Lambdin Cemtery (Sled Creek) Duff.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

