Jimmy Dean Marlow, age 75, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28 at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1944 in Jellico.

Jimmy was preceded in death by wife, Gladys Inez Marlow; father, Jimmy Dan Marlow; mother, Clara Collier Marlow; brothers, John Lee Marlow and Bobby Ray Marlow; and sisters, Martha Hatfield, Kathy Osborne and Madeline Taylor.

He is survived by someone that was like a son, Nicholas David Osborne; brothers, Tom Marlow, and wife, Marie, Jack Marlow, and wife, Norma, James Marlow, and wife, Cathy, Clarence Marlow, and wife, Sharon, Larry Marlow, and wife, Carolyn and Donnie Marlow, and wife, Angela; and sisters, Mary Hylton, and husband, Joe and Donna Sue Marlow.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, March 6 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Ray Woods and the Rev. Roger Hurst officiating. The burial will be held at noon on Thursday, March 7 in the Well Springs Cemetery of Powell Valley.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



